Schakel over naar de desktop view
  
LVL
0
Gast (niet ingelogd)
Log-in   Registreer
EG-score: 0 punten

  Artikelen

Selectiefilter (1152 artikelen)

Alles | Review | Preview

| | | | | | | | | | | | | | |


Reset de selectiefilter


[1] - 2 - 3 - 4 - 5 - > [»]


7.3





Life Is Strange: Before the Storm (Episode 3)

Datum: 20-12-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Square-Enix
Ontwikkelaar: Deck Nine

7.8





Steep Road to the Olympics

Datum: 04-12-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar: Ubisoft Annecy

5.5





Black Mirror

Datum: 28-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: THQ Nordic
Ontwikkelaar: KING Art

6.0





Outcast - Second Contact

Datum: 27-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: BigBen Interactive
Ontwikkelaar: Appeal

6.5





Syberia

Datum: 24-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Mindscape
Ontwikkelaar: Microids

6.8





.Hack//G.U. Last Recode

Datum: 24-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Bandai Namco
Ontwikkelaar: CyberConnect2

6.9





De Sims 4

Datum: 22-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: EA
Ontwikkelaar: Maxis/Blind Squirrel Games

7.0





Star Wars Battlefront II

Datum: 18-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: EA
Ontwikkelaar: DICE

7.0





LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

Datum: 17-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Warner Bros.
Ontwikkelaar: TT Games

8.0





L.A. Noire

Datum: 17-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Rockstar Games
Ontwikkelaar: Rockstar Games

6.7





Need for Speed Payback

Datum: 12-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: EA
Ontwikkelaar: Ghost Games

8.5





Destiny 2

Datum: 30-10-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Activision Blizzard
Ontwikkelaar: Bungie

9.0





Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Datum: 28-10-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Bethesda Software
Ontwikkelaar: MachineGames

8.9





Assassin's Creed Origins

Datum: 26-10-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar: Ubisoft Montreal

6.0





Life Is Strange: Before the Storm (Episode 2)

Datum: 20-10-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel: Review
Uitgever: Square-Enix
Ontwikkelaar: Deck Nine

[1] - 2 - 3 - 4 - 5 - > [»]