7.3
Life Is Strange: Before the Storm (Episode 3)
Datum:
20-12-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Square-Enix
Ontwikkelaar:
Deck Nine
7.8
Steep Road to the Olympics
Datum:
04-12-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar:
Ubisoft Annecy
5.5
Black Mirror
Datum:
28-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
THQ Nordic
Ontwikkelaar:
KING Art
6.0
Outcast - Second Contact
Datum:
27-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
BigBen Interactive
Ontwikkelaar:
Appeal
6.5
Syberia
Datum:
24-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Mindscape
Ontwikkelaar:
Microids
6.8
.Hack//G.U. Last Recode
Datum:
24-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Bandai Namco
Ontwikkelaar:
CyberConnect2
6.9
De Sims 4
Datum:
22-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
EA
Ontwikkelaar:
Maxis/Blind Squirrel Games
7.0
Star Wars Battlefront II
Datum:
18-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
EA
Ontwikkelaar:
DICE
7.0
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
Datum:
17-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Warner Bros.
Ontwikkelaar:
TT Games
8.0
L.A. Noire
Datum:
17-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Rockstar Games
Ontwikkelaar:
Rockstar Games
6.7
Need for Speed Payback
Datum:
12-11-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
EA
Ontwikkelaar:
Ghost Games
8.5
Destiny 2
Datum:
30-10-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Activision Blizzard
Ontwikkelaar:
Bungie
9.0
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Datum:
28-10-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Bethesda Software
Ontwikkelaar:
MachineGames
8.9
Assassin's Creed Origins
Datum:
26-10-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Ubisoft
Ontwikkelaar:
Ubisoft Montreal
6.0
Life Is Strange: Before the Storm (Episode 2)
Datum:
20-10-2017
Platform:
Soort artikel:
Review
Uitgever:
Square-Enix
Ontwikkelaar:
Deck Nine
